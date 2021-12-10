Srinagar, Dec 10 (PTI) The Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday appealed to the international human rights organisations to play their part in "ensuring" that the "Kashmir conflict is resolved" and the fundamental human rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir are "respected and reinstated".

In a statement issued on the International Human Rights Day, the Hurriyat said for the last three decades, the “abysmal” human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir due to the “lingering conflict” has shown no sign of improvement.

“Instead, it has grown worse. Since August 5, 2019 (when the Centre revoked J&K's special status) with unprecedented lockdowns, extra judicial measures, detentions and communications gags, human rights are the greatest casualty,” the Hurriyat said.

It said all forms of human rights violations were unacceptable, be it from the state, or the killing of minority community members and non-locals living here.

The Hurriyat appealed to the United Nations Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, Asia Watch, National Human Rights Commission, international leaders and policy makers, and people of India to play their part in “ensuring that the conflict is resolved” and the fundamental human rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir are respected and reinstated.

