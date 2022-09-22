Begusarai, Sep 21 (PTI) Days after motorcycle-borne men shot at passersby at different places in Bihar's Begusarai district, armed miscreants on Wednesday fired several rounds in the air in Matihani area, police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, they said. A few persons have been detained and are being questioned, a police officer said.

“Five armed miscreants fired several rounds in the air at multiple places in Matihani area around 2.30 pm. By the time police reached the spot, they fled,” he said.

A search operation is underway to nab culprits, the officer said, adding all the five have been identified.

Personal enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the act, police said.

A 30-year-old man was killed and 11 others were critically injured when four men riding two motorcycles opened fire indiscriminately on passersby at different points in Begusarai on September 13.

Four persons were arrested in connection with the incident, while seven policemen were suspended for dereliction of duty.

