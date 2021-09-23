Srinagar, Sep 23 (PTI) Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra on Thursday hailed the security forces and the police for their efforts to bring peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was speaking at a meeting with senior police and security forces' officials at the police headquarters here.

"The synergy between different forces has provided a peaceful atmosphere for overall development," Mishra, the Minister of State for Home Affairs, said.

He asked the officials to continue the hard work with more dedication to ensure long-lasting peace. He also appreciated the forces for dealing with different situations effectively without collateral damage.

Mishra said he had a public interaction in Shopian district and observed that better understanding and response to the expectations of the people have resulted in them showing increased confidence in the police and the civil administration.

The MoS Home said that he could feel the big overall improvement in the security situation as he openly met a large number of people in Shopian in the way as if he would be meeting people in his own constituency.

He said that he could feel a change in the thinking of people post the abrogation of Article 370 as they want development in different sectors including infrastructure, education, employment and health.

The confidence of people in the police, CAPF and administration has increased and there is positivity in the environment, the minister added.

On the occasion, DGP Dilbag Singh said coordination and understanding between J-K police and other security forces has resulted in drastic improvement in the security situation and law and order in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the graph of active terrorists and the recruitment of local “misguided” youth in terror groups is constantly coming down.

