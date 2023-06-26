Ambala, Jun 26 (PTI) The body of a missing 17-year-old girl was recovered from Narwana branch canal, about 20 km from Ambala city, police said on Monday.

The teen had gone missing from her house in Ismailpur village on the night of June 22, they said.

Also Read | Monsoon 2023 Wreaks Havoc in Maharashtra, Six Killed Due to Heavy Rains in Mumbai in Past 24 Hours.

While searching for the girl, her family members found her slippers near Malaur bridge of the canal and then an apprehension was expressed that the girl had jumped into it, police said.

The minor was doing a computer course from a computer centre in the village. On the evening of June 22, she went to the centre and came back home, they said.

Also Read | EPFO Extends Deadline To Apply for Higher Pension Till July 11.

Everyone in the family went to sleep after having dinner but the next day and the next day they could not find her at home, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)