Pune, Nov 24 (PTI) The 64-year-old owner of a two- wheeler dealership in Pune was on Tuesday found in Jaipur in Rajasthan over a month after he went missing, police said.

Gautam Pashankar was untraceable since October 21 after leaving behind a note which said he had suffered losses in business over the past two to three years because of which his children too were facing trouble, an official said.

He was tracked to a hotel in Jaipur by a team of Crime Branch Unit I, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Bachchan Singh.

