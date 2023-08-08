Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government officials said that under the Mission Shakti initiative, the women of the state have been integrated into employment and self-employment opportunities over the last six years. This has not only improved the economic status of women but has also contributed to strengthening the state's economy, they added.

According to the officials the state government has taken stringent actions against criminals and wrongdoers to provide a secure environment for the women and daughters of Uttar Pradesh over the past six years, and this effort continues unabated.

The officials said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally monitors incidents of female crimes continuously. Additionally, the Chief Secretary conducts monthly review meetings, and the Director-General of Police (DGP) issues timely directives to police officers regarding these crimes, resulting in considerable success in controlling such offenses.

As of August 4, the Women and Child Safety Organization has resolved up to 98.10 percent of cases related to crimes against women, earning Uttar Pradesh the top rank in the entire country. Similarly, in the resolution of pending cases, Uttar Pradesh ranks second nationwide. In cases under investigation by filing FIRs, Uttar Pradesh ranks fifth in the country.

For cracking down on crimes related to women, various measures have been taken, including the establishment of the Power Mobile, Women's Help Desk 1090, appointment of Women Police Beat and Women Beat Police Officers, and the establishment of the Women Reporting Police Chowki Consultation Center.

Under the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission, more than 1 crore rural women have been connected with over 8 lakh self-help groups, 54,657 village organizations, and 2,935 cluster-level federations in the past 6 years. So far, 5,94,456 self-help groups have benefited from a revolving fund of Rs. 891.68 crores, and 4,10,610 self-help groups have benefited from a community investment fund of Rs. 4,516.71 crores.

In the last 6 years under the Yogi government, more than 3.75 lakh members of self-help groups have been provided with loans of over Rs. 3,339 crores for livelihood purposes. In Bundelkhand, more than 69,000 women of 3,600 self-help groups have been associated with Balini Milk Producer Companies, which currently collect 2.24 lakh liters of milk daily, contributing to the dairy sector's growth.

Under Mission Shakti, the Panchayati Raj Training Institute (PRI) has trained around 3,693 female village heads in approximately 25 districts. Additionally, more than 26,000 women village heads of the state are to be trained in different phases.

Under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, an economic assistance of Rs. 15,000 is being provided to girls in six phases to provide them with opportunities for education. This scheme has benefited 13.67 lakh girls so far. Meanwhile, under the Destitute Women Pension Scheme, each beneficiary is receiving a monthly pension of Rs. 1,000. A total of 31.50 lakh women have benefited from this scheme.

For the marriage of daughters from economically disadvantaged families, the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Yojana allows applications from SC, ST, OBC, minority, and general category families. Widows and divorced women can also take advantage of this scheme. A total of 1,91,686 couples have benefited from this scheme.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, an economic assistance of Rs. 6,000 is provided for the care of the mother and her child. In the first phase, Rs. 1,000 is given, in the second phase, Rs. 2,000 is given, and in the third phase, Rs. 2,000 is given to pregnant women. The remaining Rs. 1,000 is provided when the pregnant woman gives birth to the child in a hospital or is a beneficiary of the Janani Suraksha Yojana. So far, 52,55,129 mothers have benefited from this scheme.

The Yogi government is implementing various schemes to empower women, including BC Sakhi, Startup Village Entrepreneurship Program, Prerna Ojas, Aajeevika Grameen Express, Mahila Kisan Sashaktikaran Pariyojana and Agriculture Livelihoods, Prerna Canteen, Producer Groups, Mahila Samarthya Yojana, Jhalkari Bai, Badayuni Mahila Producer Company, Kashi Milk Producer Company, Divya Sangam, Jarkala Handicrafts Women Producer Company, Tharu Handicrafts Value Chain, Prerna Cluster Value Chain, and more. (ANI)

