Champhai (Mizoram) [India], November 3 (ANI): Assam Rifles recovered 25.4 grams of narcotics worth rupees 17.78 lakh in Champhai on November 1, said an official statement from Assam Rifles.

"Assam Rifles recovered 25.4 grams of heroin worth Rupees 17.78 lakh in the general area Zote, Champhai on November 1. The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai based on specific information. The entire consignment of Heroin has been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai for further legal proceedings," Assam Rifles said in the statement.

The ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern. Assam Rifles christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and have doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram.

Earlier, last week Assam Rifles recovered 30 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rupees 39 lakh in the general area Zokhawthar-Melbuk Road, Champhai district, according to an official statement from Assam Rifles.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Custom Preventive Force Champhai based on specific information. The entire consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes costing Rupees 39,00,000 has been handed over to Custom Preventive Force Champhai station for further legal proceedings, added the statement. (ANI)

