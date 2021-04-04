Aizawl, Apr 4 (PTI) Easter Sunday, which marks the victory of Christ over death after his crucifixion, was celebrated across Christian-majority Mizoram on Sunday with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Special prayers and worship services were also held by all churches of different denominations.

The celebrations began on Saturday night with Catholic church members holding Easter vigil.

Band parties of different corps of the Salvation Army woke the Aizawl populace on Sunday morning by playing the hymn, "He's arisen".

In rural parts of the state, children took to the streets singing hymns and shouting slogans to mark the beginning of the celebrations.

Sunrise services were organised by the youth wings of both the Presbyterian and Baptist churches.

Preachers of different churches preached sermons on the resurrection of Christ.

Last year, Easter Sunday was celebrated behind closed doors due to the nationwide lockdown.

