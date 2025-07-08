Aizawl, Jul 8 (PTI) The Mizoram government on Tuesday expressed disappointment with the dissolution of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) and urged Governor Vijay Kumar to review his decision.

Kumar imposed a governor's rule on the CADC on Monday, citing constant political instability, which affected the administration of the council, and the government described this move as "a breach of democratic principles".

Home Minister K Sapdanga told a press conference that the governor dissolved the CADC after ignoring the suggestion of the council of ministers.

The BJP was voted out of power in CADC on June 16 after its head, party leader Molin Kumar Chakma, was removed in a no-confidence motion.

According to Sapdanga, 16 members out of the total 20 elected members in the CADC recently joined the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the ruling party of the state, and met the governor on June 18 to stake claim to form the next executive body.

The governor then sought the opinion of the council of ministers on the issue after the CADC chief was removed in a no-confidence motion, he said.

Subsequently, the governor has requested the council of ministers to provide its view on the matter in writing, the minister said.

"The meeting of the council of ministers unanimously disapproved the dissolution of the CADC. It also recommended that the ZPM, which has a majority, be allowed to form the next executive committee in the council. The opinion of the council of ministers was informed to the Governor on July 4," Sapdanga said.

It is unfortunate that the governor, despite seeking an opinion, made a decision ignoring the views of the council of ministers, he said.

"Though we are fully aware of the governor's discretionary power over the ADC, we see his action as a breach of democratic principles," he added.

Sapdanga said that Chief Minister Lalduhoma previously suggested to the Governor that the ZPM members be allowed to form the next executive body in the 20-member council.

He said that the council of ministers has urged the Governor to review its decision.

The Governor appointed the Lawngtlai district deputy commissioner as a caretaker to exercise all functions or powers vested in the CADC on his behalf with immediate effect for a period of six months or until further order.

Molin Kumar Chakma was sworn in as the CADC chief on February 4, marking the creation of the first BJP-led executive body in the Chakma council since its inception in 1972.

However, after four months, 12 of its members, including incumbent council chairman Lakkhan Chakma, resigned from the BJP and defected to the ZPM in June.

The CADC was formed under the sixth schedule of the country's constitution in 1972 for the welfare of Chakma tribals of Mizoram..

The council has 20 elected members and 4 nominated members.

