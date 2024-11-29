Aizawl, Nov 29 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma on Friday said the government has the right to curtail the term of village councils (VCs), a press statement by the ZPM said on Friday.

Addressing a meeting in Lunglei town on Thursday, Lalduhoma said preparations are underway to hold village council elections in February next. He emphasised that the current term of the VCs had already been extended due to the Covid.

"It is the prerogative of the government to curtail the term of VCs. The government can either curtail or extend their term as necessary," Lalduhoma said, adding that this had been done in the past as well.

The CM also mentioned that the government is not concerned if any organisation chooses to challenge the decision in court.

He reiterated that the VC elections will be held in February, ensuring that the councils can function properly from the start of the new financial year in April.

Lalduhoma explained that the election was scheduled for February to avoid technical problems that typically arise when the councils cross into a new financial year.

Meanwhile, the main opposition party, the Mizo National Front (MNF), criticised the ZPM government's decision.

Senior vice president R Lalthangliana expressed that the government had not provided clear reasons for curtailing the VC term.

He claimed that different ministers and ruling legislators had cited varying justifications for the move, further questioning the decision.

MNF general secretary PC Laldinthara also demanded that the ZPM government disclose its reasons for shortening the VC term to the public.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that the All Mizoram Village Council Association (AMVCA) has moved the High Court to challenge the government's decision.

The association, during its conference on November 26, resolved to seek legal action to protect the dignity of the VCs, with AMVCA president K Lalngaizual describing the government's decision as "undemocratic."

