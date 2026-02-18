Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, along with his wife Anjali Tendulkar, met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday to invite him to their son Arjun's wedding to Saaniya Chandhok.

Sachin Tendulkar has also invited President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to the wedding of his son, Arjun Tendulkar, and Saaniya Chandok. Notably, the duo got engaged in August last year.

Arjun, 26, has played five IPL matches for MI and has taken three wickets while conceding 114 runs. He also scored 13 runs in his IPL career so far. Arjun now plays for Goa in domestic cricket after making his Mumbai debut in 2021.

He was traded to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction last year and will play for LSG this season. While the five-time IPL champions were required to part ways with Arjun, they have secured the services of leg-spinner Mayank Markande in a trade with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The Mumbai Indians selected Arjun in the IPL 2021 mini-auction for Rs 20 lakh, but he did not feature in any matches that season. MI bought him again for Rs 30 lakh in the IPL 2022 mega-auction, and he made his long-awaited IPL debut in 2023, taking three wickets in four games. Ahead of IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as MI captain, and Arjun appeared in only one match that season.

In the IPL 2025 mega-auction, Arjun went unsold in the initial round but was later acquired by MI at his base price of Rs 30 lakh in the accelerated round. He did not get a game that season and remained on the bench.

Saaniya Chandok comes from a prominent background. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group. She has been a close friend of the Tendulkar family, particularly Arjun's sister, Sara Tendulkar, for several years. (ANI)

