Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], June 3 (ANI): The Government of Mizoram has issued an advisory asking dignitaries and officials to postpone their visits to the state due to severe weather conditions.

The advisory comes after several days of heavy rainfall that have triggered landslides, mudslides, flash floods, and rockfalls in many parts of the state.

According to the circular released by the General Administration Department on June 2, the continuous rainfall has caused serious disruptions, including the loss of lives, and has badly affected normal life across several districts.

District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), led by Deputy Commissioners, are currently involved in round-the-clock disaster relief and rehabilitation work. Due to this, the administration is unable to spare staff or resources for handling official visits and security arrangements.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)'s regional centre in Guwahati, has forecast that the heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue in the coming days. Considering this and to ensure public safety, the Mizoram government has asked all central and state government officials to postpone their planned visits until June 13.

The advisory aims to help the local administration focus fully on disaster response and protect everyone's safety.

Meanwhile, in Tripura, In response to the recent flooding, schools in Agartala have been converted into relief camps to accommodate affected families.

A total of 130 families, comprising 464 refugees, have taken shelter at Ambedkar School. Meanwhile, Vivekananda School is currently hosting 220 refugees.

Authorities have ensured that all essential services are being provided to the displaced individuals. These include regular food distribution, access to clean drinking water, and proper medical care. Special arrangements have also been made for children's nutrition, ensuring their well-being during this crisis.

Medical teams are attending to the elderly, providing necessary check-ups and distributing medicines as needed. The local administration, under the guidance of the government, is actively monitoring the situation to ensure that all relief efforts run smoothly and efficiently.

Gita Deb, a flood victim, said, "We have been staying in this relief camp for the past three days because floodwaters have entered our home. Here, we are getting all kinds of facilities -- food, a place to sleep, electricity, and everything else. However, every year during the flood season, we are forced to leave our homes and take shelter here. That is why I would like to request the government to provide us with a permanent solution." (ANI)

