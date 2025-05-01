Aizawl, May 1 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday said that his government has been making constant efforts to curtail drug smuggling into the state.

During a meeting with the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) delegation led by its chairperson Antar Singh Arya in Aizawl, Lalduhoma said that the government has constituted a coordination committee to accelerate the fight against drug menace, an official said.

The chief minister said that the state government will continue to take steps to combat drugs and curb trafficking of drugs and other contraband from other countries and states.

Mizoram has been grappling with the menace of drug abuse and drug trafficking from outside particularly from Myanmar.

According to the state Excise and Narcotics department's record, various kinds of drugs, including 46.5 kg of heroin, 138.8 kg of Methamphetamine tablets and 586.6 kg of ganja (cannabis) were seized in 2024.

A total of 7,309 people were arrested in drug and alcohol-related offences during the same period, the record said.

The state police's data also said that drugs and substances worth over Rs 211 crore were seized and 468 people arrested in drug-related offences in 2024.

Among others, the seized drugs included 80.8 kg of heroin valued at Rs 24.25 crore, 627.7 kg of Methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 81.6 crore and 35 kg of crystal meth worth over Rs 105 crore, the data said.

At least 71 people, including 11 females, have died from drug abuse last year, officials of excise and narcotics department said.

Mizoram shares an 828-km-long international border with Myanmar in the east and Bangladesh in the west.

The northeastern state also shares inter-state boundaries with Assam, Manipur and Tripura.

During the meeting with the NCST delegation, Lalduhoma also informed the delegation that Mizoram gives importance to Hindi education.

During a meeting with officials to review the status of scheduled tribes in Mizoram and the implementation of various welfare schemes for them on Wednesday, Arya had laid emphasis on promotion of Hindi in the northeastern state.

"Our government favours implementation of a three-language formula in all educational institutions across the state in a bid to promote Hindi education," Lalduhoma informed the NCST delegation.

He said that the construction of six working women's hostels is ongoing.

