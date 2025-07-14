Aizawl, Jul 14 (PTI) Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh on Monday stressed the importance of accurately identifying refugees taking shelter in the state to ensure national security, according to Raj Bhavan sources.

Singh visited east Champhai district and held meetings with officials in Champhai town, the sources said.

He suggested proactive measures to prevent adverse impacts on local communities and the nation at large.

Noting Champhai's strategic location along the international border, the governor expressed concern over the issue of drug trafficking and its detrimental societal effects.

He called for concerted efforts to combat drug abuse, including stringent measures against traffickers.

Mizoram is currently providing shelter to about 40,000 refugees from Myanmar, Bangladesh and internally displaced persons from Manipur, according to officials.

Singh also emphasised on the importance of effectively implementing central government's welfare schemes to maximise benefits for the general public, the sources said.

The meeting was attended by Champhai deputy commissioner Mohammad Aaquib and other officials.

Aaquib informed the meeting that 4,653 refugees from Myanmar fled to Champhai district following the recent arm conflict between Chin rebel groups, officials said.

He also informed the governor about the challenges faced by the district due to recent heavy rainfall and laid emphasis on the importance of curbing illegal activities, including drug trafficking, across the Indo-Myanmar border.

After the meeting, Singh also visited Assam Rifles camp in Champhai where he interacted with Assam Rifles DIG Brigadier Pushpendar Sorayan and other senior officers, who briefed him on their ongoing operations and initiatives, the sources said.

Assam Rifles guards the 510-km long porous India-Myanmar border.

