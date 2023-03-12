Champhai (Mizoram) [India], March 12 (ANI): As many as 70 cases of illegal foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 1.05 crore were recovered at Champhai's Tlangsam by the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) on Friday.

One person was apprehended for possessing contraband, the police said.Based on a tip-off, a combined team of Assam Rifles and the Customs Department, Champhai carried out the operation.

According to the police, the approximate cost of the recovered foreign-origin Cigarettes is Rs 1.05 Crore (One Crore Five lakh only).

The seized consignment and apprehended individual were handed over to the Customs department, Champhai on 11 March 2023 for further legal proceedings.

Previously, As many as 30 cases of illegal foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 45 lakhs were recovered and one person was arrested in a joint operation carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and custom Department, Champhai.

The Serchipp Battalion of 23 Sector was led by Inspector General Assam Rifles (East).

The approximate cost of the recovered foreign-origin Cigarettes is Rs 45 lakh, police said.

The seized consignment and apprehended person were handed over to the Customs department, Champhai for further legal proceedings, police said.

The ongoing smuggling of illegal foreign-origin cigarettes is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram.

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram, the police said. (ANI)

