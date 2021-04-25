Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], April 25 (ANI): Mizoram reported 105 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 5,388, the state health department informed on Sunday.

The state also reported one death due to the infection in the last 24 hours. As many as 13 people have succumbed to the viral disease so far.

The state has 712 active cases as of now.

As many as 4,663 people have recovered from the disease in the state in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India recorded 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the data of the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The country's total infection count has mounted to 1,66,10,481 cases, while 1,89,544 people have succumbed to the viral infection so far. Currently, there are 25,52,940 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. (ANI)

