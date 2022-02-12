Aizawl, Feb 11 (PTI) Mizoram reported 1,641 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, 170 less than the previous day, raising the tally to 1,93,367, a health department official said.

The death toll mounted to 634 with two more fatalities, he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Hijab Row: Schools For Classes 11, 12 and Colleges to Remain Closed Till February 16.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 635, followed by Lunglei (224) and Serchhip (139).

The northeastern state now has 10,802 active cases, while 1,81,931 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

Also Read | Nigerian Girl Born With Organs in Sac Outside Body Treated By Doctors in Gurugram.

Mizoram has tested more than 17.43 lakh samples for COVID-19 till date.

According to State Immunisation Officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8 lakh people have been inoculated thus far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)