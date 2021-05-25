Aizawl, May 25 (PTI) At least 290 people, including 65 children, have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mizoram, pushing the state's COVID-19 caseload to 10,622, an official said on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 34 as a 35-year-old man from Aizawl succumbed to the infection on Monday night.

Of the 290 fresh cases, Aizawl district reported the highest cases at 211, followed by Lawngtlai district, which reported 30 cases, he said.

The remaining cases were reported from Siaha, Lunglei, Champhai, Serchhip, Kolasib, and Khawzawl districts.

The official said 159 patients have developed symptoms of COVID-19 and 131 are asymptomatic.

Mizoram currently has 2,569 active COVID-19 cases, while 8,019 people have recovered from the infection.

The state has so far tested 3,72,204 samples for COVID-19.

According to state immunization officer Dr Lalzawmi, 2,48,448 people have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine of which 52,026 people have received both the doses till Monday.

