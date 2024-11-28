Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 28 (ANI): The Government of Manipur has strongly criticised the "constant meddling in the internal affairs" of Manipur by the Mizo National Front (MNF).

In a press release, the government accused the Mizoram-based political party, led by a Chief Minister who was ousted in the last State Assembly elections, of pushing "anti-national, pro-Myanmar refugee propaganda" and maintaining an "anti-Manipur stance." The statement follows a recent MNF press release, issued by VL Krosehnehzova, General Secretary of the party's Media & Publicity Department, calling for the resignation of Manipur's Chief Minister, N Biren Singh.

Also Read | Delhi's Air Quality 'Very Poor' for 5th Day, City Records Coldest Night of Season; Check Temperature Here.

The Manipur government, through the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, alleged that the MNF has consistently opposed Indian government efforts to secure the border with Myanmar to curb illegal immigration, arms trafficking, and drug smuggling. The government noted that these measures aim to address the root causes of Manipur's challenges, including illegal immigration and drug-related issues originating from Myanmar. It also reminded the public of the MNF's historical secessionist movement in the erstwhile Mizo district of Assam.

"The ongoing crisis in Manipur is the result of illegal immigrants from Myanmar, whose economy, driven by illicit poppy cultivation, was severely disrupted by the Chief Minister's War on Drugs," the release stated. It denied allegations that the crisis was caused by any religious policy of the state government, attributing such narratives to false propaganda by the MNF and other vested interests at both domestic and international levels.

Also Read | Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid Survey: Supreme Court to Hear on November 29 Plea Challenging Sambhal Mosque Survey Order.

The government further criticised the MNF for ignoring the narco-terrorist funding behind the conflict on the Kuki side. It pointed out a significant increase in the number of villages in Kuki-dominated districts between 1969 and the present--an abnormal rise compared to Naga-dominated districts. The government questioned the MNF's awareness of the reasons behind this dramatic increase, particularly in forested areas.

The statement also reminded the MNF that the Mizoram government itself has taken measures to prevent Myanmar nationals from purchasing land, running businesses, or obtaining official documentation like Aadhaar and voter IDs without prior permission. It questioned why the MNF opposed similar efforts by Manipur to tackle illegal immigration.

The press release highlighted Mizoram's implementation of a 1950 cut-off date for defining Indigenous and Non-Indigenous Persons under the Inner Line Permit system. Manipur adopted a similar approach with a 1951 cut-off date under the Manipur People Bill, later revised to 1961. It cited concerns raised by members of the Kuki-Zo community regarding the impact of these measures on tribal populations, urging the MNF to reflect on the scale of illegal immigration since 1951.

The Manipur government also outlined its successes in the War on Drugs campaign, including the destruction of drugs worth Rs60,000 crore in the international market, the seizure of vast quantities of narcotics, and the eradication of 16,787 acres of illicit poppy cultivation. It noted a 60% decline in poppy cultivation between 2021 and 2023. In contrast, the statement alleged that Mizoram has emerged as a transit route for illegal arms and drugs between India and Myanmar.

"The MNF should focus on addressing the looming threat of drug trafficking in Mizoram instead of making unwarranted comments on Manipur's legally justified actions against drug trafficking," the release added. The Manipur government offered to assist Mizoram in combating drug-related issues.

The government detailed its efforts to restore peace and normalcy, including providing food and shelter to over 60,000 people in relief camps, conducting combing operations to recover looted arms, and prosecuting lawbreakers. Sensitive cases have been handed over to central agencies like the NIA and CBI for impartial investigation, and a retired Supreme Court judge is heading a commission of inquiry into the origins of the ethnic conflict.

The statement highlighted positive developments, including peace overtures from the Thadou and Hmar tribes, with reciprocation from the Meitei and Liangmai communities. It warned of a larger agenda to create a Kuki-Chin nation spanning parts of Myanmar, India, and Bangladesh through illegal immigration, land grabbing, and other tactics, stressing that such plans would be met with strong legal action.

"The Government of Manipur will not allow the fragmentation of North East India at the behest of foreign vested interests in Manipur or its neighbouring states. Any individual, group, or organisation working towards such an agenda will face the full force of the law," the statement concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)