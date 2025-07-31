Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], July 31 (ANI): Newly appointed Director General of Police (DGP) of Mizoram, IPS officer Sharad Agarwal, paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Lalduhoma in Aizawl on Thursday.

He officially assumed charge as Director General of Police (DGP) of Mizoram at Police Headquarters (PHQ), Khatla, Aizawl, on Wednesday.

Also Read | EVM Cross-Verification: ECI Reaffirms Electronic Voting Machines' Credibility, Says 'EVMs Found Tamper-Proof Again After Verification in Maharashtra'.

Upon his arrival at Police Headquarters (PHQ), 1997 batch officer Agarwal was received with a ceremonial Guard of Honour, followed by an introductory meeting at the office chamber of DGP, Mizoram.

The meeting was attended by officers of AIG & above in PHQ, as well as all unit heads within Aizawl.

Also Read | Air India Express Passenger Misses Delhi Stop, Inadvertently Flies to Bhubaneswar; Airline Launches Probe.

Sharad Agarwal was first posted as the Superintendent of Police, South Puducherry, in December 1999. He handled effectively the widespread labour agitations and strikes at SPINCO Mills, AFT Mills and The Hindustan Lever factory.

He successfully supervised the law & order arrangements at the "Shani Peyarchi Festival" at Karaikal, which was attended by lakhs of devotees. While posted as Addl. Deputy Commissioner of Police in different Districts of Delhi (2001-04), the officer made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the MCD elections, exhibited a great zeal of professional skills, resourcefulness and tact in handling major law and order situations, aggressive protests and public demonstrations, and excelled in initiating preventive action against known criminals through Externment proceedings under the Delhi Police Act.

As Deputy Commissioner of Police, Trade Fair in 2002, the officer was involved in the planning, preparation and supervision of elaborate arrangements for the mega event 'India International Trade Fair' held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, visited by lakhs of visitors. An attempt to disrupt the activities at the China Pavilion by Tibetan students was successfully foiled, and a number of Tibetan protestors were detained.

During his posting in Goa (2004-07), the officer was instrumental in detailed planning, preparation, mobilisation of resources and supervision of arrangements for the International Film Festival of India-2004 held for the first time in Goa. Due to his dedicated efforts, a number of foreigners who were suspected of being involved in drug peddling and other illegal activities in Goa were successfully blacklisted.

As DCP West District/South West District Delhi (2008-11), the officer showed a high degree of professional skills in unravelling the mystery of the orphan radioactive source found in the scrap market, Mayapuri Industrial Area, close to the Commonwealth Games, 2010. This was a cause of public panic and concern for radio safety experts at the international level, being the first case of the presence of a radioactive source in the public domain, not only in Delhi but also in India, attracting the attention of the national and international media.

The officer was also instrumental in getting more than 500 Proclaimed Offenders, many of whom were involved in heinous cases. As Dy. Inspector General of Police (Administration) in Andaman & Nicobar Police (2011-14), he has been instrumental in getting the vacant posts in various ranks in the department filled up through special drives, ensuring timely promotions, granting the MACP Scheme, improving police infrastructure and establishing the Central Police Canteen in the A&N Islands.

As Addl. CP and Joint CP, Delhi Traffic Police (2014-16), he was instrumental in undertaking modernisation measures, road engineering improvements, and regulatory and enforcement measures for efficient management of traffic on Delhi roads. Elaborate traffic arrangements were planned, resources mobilised and implemented on the ground with minimum inconvenience to the general public for the 3rd India-Africa Forum Summit-2015, New Delhi, attended by 54 Heads of State /Heads of Government along with their delegations.

Agarwal joined the Central Bureau of Investigation as DIG in June 2016 and was later promoted and inducted as Joint Director in January 2018. He effectively supervised the investigation of sensational murder cases, headed the SIT constituted by the Supreme Court to investigate alleged fake encounter cases of Manipur, and headed several important corruption cases involving high-ranking public servants, including elected representatives and Bank Frauds involving crores of public money.

As Joint Director (Training), CBI, he undertook measures to increase the outreach of training, knowledge-building exercises, CFE certification, and online availability of reading material, handbooks, and SOPs. He has discharged his duties diligently and efficiently in meeting the professional and organisational goals. In his posting as Special Commissioner of Police, Economic Offences Wing, Delhi Police, he supervised complex economic offences cases involving multiple victims in real estate cases, Chit fund/Ponzi scheme cases, frauds with NBFCs/Banks, etc.

He ensured that old pending investigation cases are taken to logical conclusions with focused attention on the quality of investigation. There was a remarkable disposal of cases in his short tenure of around one year. The complainant or any aggrieved person was given a one-on-one patient hearing on a daily basis to understand their grievances and to ensure appropriate action to redress the same. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)