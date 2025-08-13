Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], August 13 (ANI): A campaign under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan was held in Aizawl on Wednesday, where over 600 students participated.

The walk, which started from two different locations, Chanmari and Sikulpuikawn was converged at Lammual, where a concluding rally was held.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma flagged off the procession from Chanmari and also joined the march.

At the closing ceremony, the CM stated that due to the state's proximity to the Golden Triangle, which was a major production hub and due to the presence of a transit route, drugs were present in abundance.

The CM urged the assembled students to avoid drugs, even if they are within arm's reach, as they offered nothing good.

He also called out the community to shun drug peddlers, further stating that they should face the force of law and stated, "Let us, the people, unite and protect our nation from this evil. Our youth must not even try any drugs."

Health Minister Pi Lalrinpuii and Excise and Narcotics Minister Pu Lalnghinglova Hmar also delivered speeches.

The assembled crowd then took a pledge, led by Miss Grand India runners-up Miss Vanlalnuntluangi.

A day earlier, the Mizoram CM formally launched the Intensified IEC (Information, Education, and Communication) Campaign on HIV and the HIV Test Drive Campaign 2025 in Aizawl, the Chief Minister's Office said.

Health Minister Lalrinpuii attended the programme as the Guest of Honour, while Minister B Lalchhanzova was also present.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that HIV, once contracted, has no cure, and the only safeguard lies in prevention. He underscored the importance of accurate information and widespread awareness to enable people to protect themselves.

He stressed that, as HIV is present in many parts of the State, efforts must extend to remote villages and border areas.

Mizoram is known for having strong HIV/AIDS awareness, yet the State still has a high prevalence of infection.

He noted that despite good awareness levels, prevention practices are not being fully observed, and there is a need for innovative and impactful awareness initiatives.

For the year 2024-25, health workers reported that 68.13 per cent of new HIV cases were due to sexual transmission, while 29.25 per cent were caused by sharing of needles among injecting drug users. (ANI)

