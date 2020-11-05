Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 5 (ANI): As many as 65 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, according to the State Ministry of Information and Public Relations (I&PR) on Thursday.

The total count of coronavirus cases have reached 2,958 with 521 active cases, while 2,435 patients have been discharged/migrated so far in the state. Two persons have succumbed to the disease in Mizoram to date.

Also Read | India’s COVID-19 Tally Surges to 83.6 Lakh With 50,029 New Cases, 704 Deaths in Last 24 Hours.

Amongst the 65 new cases of COVID-19, 55 were detected through ZMC RT-PCR, 9 through RAgT, and 1 through TrueNAT. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)