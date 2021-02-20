Aizawl, Feb 20 (PTI) Mizoram on Saturday reported two new COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus caseload in the state to 4,407, an official said.

The two new cases were reported from Lunglei and Champhai districts, he said.

Mizoram currently has 24 active coronavirus cases, while 4,373 people have recovered from the disease, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 10.

The state has so far tested 2,25,753 samples for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, state Immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said 14,428 people, including 3,088 frontline workers have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

She said that 2,239 healthcare workers have also received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine till Friday. PTI

