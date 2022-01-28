Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], January 28 (ANI): Mizoram reported 2,064 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases in the state to 13,721, stated the state health bulletin on Friday.

Currently, the positivity rate in the state is 27.32 per cent. Till now, the state has seen 591 deaths.

Mizoram has seen a total of 1,67,725 COVID cases, stated the official release from the Department of Information and Public Relation, Mizoram.

Meanwhile, India logged 2,86,384 new COVID-19 cases and 573 deaths in the last 24 hours, stated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

With this, the country's active caseload mounted to 22,02,472, which is 5.46 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases reported so far.

As per the health bulletin, the daily positivity rate is 19.59 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is 17.75 per cent.

With 3,06,357 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 3,76,77,328. The recovery rate is currently at 93.33 per cent. However, with the addition of new fatalities, the COVID death toll in the country climbed to 4,91,700.

As many as 14,62,261 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus. Over 72.21 crore tests have been conducted so far in the country, stated the official release from the Ministry.

Meanwhile, under the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, over 163.84 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. (ANI)

