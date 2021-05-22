Aizawl, May 22 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 tally crossed the 10,000 mark on Saturday as 292 people, including 54 children, have tested positive for novel coronavirus, an official said.

The 292 new cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 10,024, he said.

Of the 292 new cases, 148 were detected through the RT-PCR test, three through TrueNat and the rest 141 cases were detected through Rapid Antigen Test, he said.

Aizawl district registered the highest number of cases at 240, followed by Serchhip district, which reported 21, he said.

The remaining cases were reported from Kolasib, Champhai, Siaha, Mamit, Saitual, Lunglei and Khawzawl districts.

At least 4,388 samples were tested in the last 24 hours of which 6.65 per cent came out as positive for COVID- 19.

Eleven patients have travel history, while the rest were found to have locally contracted the virus.

Of the 292 patients, 119 have developed symptoms of COVID-19.

Mizoram currently has 2,473 active COVID-19 cases, while 7,521 people have recovered from the infection.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state so far is 30.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, 2,46,511 people have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine of which 51,960 have received both doses till Friday.

