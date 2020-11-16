Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 16 (ANI): Three new cases of novel coronavirus were recorded in Mizoram in the last 24 hours taking the total cases to 3,396, the state health department reported on Sunday.

A total of 2,876 people were discharged in the state, after recovering from the infection. Four fatalities have been reported so far due to the deadly virus.

There are 516 active cases of COVID-19 in the state at present, as per the state health department. (ANI)

