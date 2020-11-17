Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 17 (ANI): Forty-eight new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Mizoram in the last 24 hours taking the total cases to 3,444, the state health department reported on Monday.

A total of 2,915 people were discharged in the state, after recovering from the infection. Five deaths have been reported so far due to the deadly virus.

There are 524 active cases of COVID-19 in the state at present, as per the state health department. (ANI)

