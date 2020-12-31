Aizawl, Dec 31 (PTI) Five more people, including two Border Security Force personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram on Thursday, taking the tally in the state to 4,204, a health department official said.

Of the fresh cases, three were reported from Aizawl district and two from Lunglei.

Four new patients have travel history and one was detected during contact tracing, the official said, adding that they were asymptomatic.

Mizoram now has 105 active cases, while 4,091 people have recovered from the disease so far and eight died.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 97.37 per cent.

The northeastern state has so far conducted 1,79,594 sample tests for COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 2.34 per cent.

