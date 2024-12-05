Aizawl, Dec 5 (PTI) The Mizoram government has constituted a state human rights commission in compliance with an order of the Aizawl bench of Gauhati High Court, an official said on Thursday.

During the hearing of a PIL filed by Zofa Welfare Organisation (ZWO) last week, government advocate H Lalmalsawmi informed the court about the formation of the human rights panel and the creation of 16 posts for it, the official said.

On November 27, the government advocate submitted two notifications to the Gauhati High Court's Aizawl bench confirming compliance with the court's directive issued on September 6.

The division bench comprising Justice Nelson Sailo and Justice Marli Vankung noted that the government's notifications issued on October 11 showed that the Mizoram State Human Rights Commission was constituted by the state government under the provisions of Section 21(4) & (1) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

The panel is headquartered in Aizawl and 16 posts, including the chairperson, two members, officers and staffers, were created for it.

Lalmalsawmi told the court that the appointment of suitable persons as chairperson and members of the human rights commission, as well as securing an appropriate building for the panel, are in process and it will take some time.

"We have noticed that some positive steps have been taken by the state government in furtherance of the establishment of the human rights commission in the state. However, it goes without saying that the state government will have to take further steps to establish the commission by appointing suitable persons as its chairperson and members apart from filling up the posts which have been created so that the commission can be set in motion," the court noted.

The court adjourned the matter for eight weeks.

In the last hearing on September 6, the high court gave the Mizoram government two months to set up a state human rights commission and warned of initiating contempt proceedings if it fails to do so within the stipulated time.

The meeting of council ministers chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma on October 3 had approved the establishment of the state human rights commission and the creation of 16 posts for the panel.

