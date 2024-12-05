Jaipur, December 5: A man and a woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well in Beawar district of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred in Saket Nagar area late Wednesday when Nem Singh (22) and Sunita (19) jumped into a well in an agriculture farm in Bhojpura village, they said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two were having an affair, the police said. The bodies were taken out from the well at night and handed over to the family members after postmortem on Thursday, they added. Further investigation in the matter is underway, they said. Jaipur: Man Attempting Suicide Saved in Rajasthan After Friend Saw His Facebook Livestream.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

