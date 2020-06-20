Mizoram [India], June 20 (ANI): With 10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram on Saturday, the state tally of people infected with the virus has climbed to 140, the health department said.

According to the State Department of Information and Public Relations, there are 131 active cases and 9 patients have been cured or discharged after being treated for the disease as of 7 am.

The state has not witnessed any COVID-19 fatality so far. (ANI)

