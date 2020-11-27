Aizawl, Nov 27 (PTI) Twenty-three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram on Friday, pushing the state's coronavirus tally to 3,788, an official said.

Of the 23 new cases, nine were reported in Lawngtlai district, 4 each from Aizawl and Champhai, Lunglei (3), Kolasib (2) and Serchhip (1), the official said.

Also Read | Indian Navy’s MiG-29K Trainer Aircraft Crashes, One Pilot Recovered, Search Ops to Find Second Pilot On.

Two cases were confirmed at Zoram Medical College's RT-PCR lab, seven at TrueNat labs in three district hospitals and 14 cases were detected through Rapid Antigen Test in four districts.

Four policemen, who returned to Mizoram after fulfilling their duties in Bihar assembly election were among the newly infected people, the official said.

Also Read | Farmers’ Protest: Thousands of Farmers March Towards Delhi; Security Tightened at Haryana-Delhi Border.

Seven patients have travel history while the remaining 16 patients were diagnosed with COVID-19 during contact tracing, he said.

Four patients have developed symptoms of COVID-19 and the remaining 19 patients were asymptomatic, he said.

According to the official, there are 431 active cases in the state while 3,352 people have recovered from the virus.

The COVID-19 recovery rate is 88.49 per cent.

So far, five persons have died due to COVID-19 in the state.

Aizawl district reported the highest COVID-19 cases at 2,561, which is 67.61 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases in the state, followed by Lunglei district which reported 316 cases so far.

The state has so far tested 1,46,556 samples for COVID-19, including 1,367 on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)