Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 30 (ANI): Ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin participated in the Ramzan festivities. For this occasion, an event called 'Let's Light the World with Love' was organised, and nearly 2,500 people received gifts.

"We have been organising a program every year to greet Muslims and give gifts on the occasion of Ramzan. I am grateful and respectful to the administrators and Muslims who have given me the opportunity to participate in the program this year," Stalin said.

The event celebrating Ramzan, he said, had been held for the past decade and was a festival of sharing love and brotherhood.

His participation in the religious festivities comes amid the ongoing budget session in the Tamil Nadu assembly. The Chief Minister apprised about the financial report that was submitted to establish a foundation for the development of the state.

"I am happy to meet you at this time when the Assembly session is underway after submitting the financial report, which says, 'Everything for Everyone', to establish a strong and majestic foundation for the development that Tamil Nadu can achieve in the next five years," Stalin said.

On Sunday, Stalin extended his warm wishes to the people celebrating the Ugadi festival. In his message, Stalin called for unity among the southern states.

The Chief Minister also wished that the spirit of Ugadi would inspire people to stand together in resistance and solidarity.

In a post on X, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote, "I wish a joyful #Ugadi to all my Telugu and Kannada speaking Dravidian sisters and brothers as you welcome the New Year with hope and celebration."

Stalin called out the imposition of Hindi and changes to political boundaries through delimitation. He stressed that these issues threaten the region's identity and rights.

"In the face of growing linguistic and political threats like #HindiImposition and #Delimitation, the need for southern unity has never been greater. We must come together and defeat every attempt to undermine our rights and identity. May this Ugadi kindle the spirit of resistance and solidarity that binds us together," he added. (ANI)

