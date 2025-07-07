Chandigarh, Jul 7 (PTI) The BJP on Monday appointed its Punjab MLA Ashwani Kumar Sharma as the working president of the party's state unit.

A statement from the party said the appointment, made by BJP national president J P Nadda, comes into immediate effect.

Notably, Sharma, representing the Pathankot seat in the Punjab Assembly, had served as the president of the party's state unit earlier too. He was replaced by Sunil Jakhar as the BJP's Punjab unit chief in July 2023.

Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu congratulated Sharma on being appointed as the working president of the Punjab BJP.

In his congratulatory post on X, he said Sharma's "rich experience and unwavering commitment to the party will undoubtedly strengthen the BJP's footprint in Punjab".

"Wishing you a great success in this new responsibility under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji," he said in the post.

