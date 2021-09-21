Aizawl, Sep 21 (PTI) The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) will field K. Laldawngliana, head of a state-run public sector undertaking, for the upcoming by-poll to Tuirial assembly seat, a party leader said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Eunuchs Allegedly Murder Man For Refusing To Give Money in Ahmednagar District; Eight Arrested.

MNF adviser and rural development minister Lalruatkima said a meeting of MNF nomination committee chaired by chief minister and MNF president Zoramthanga on Tuesday unanimously approved Laldawngliana, chairman of Mizoram State Cooperative Marketing & Consumers Federation (MIZOFED) Ltd as the party nominee for the by-election, whose date is yet to be announced.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Rains: 5 Killed in Lightning Strikes in Morena, Betul Districts.

Meanwhile, highly placed sources in Congress told PTI that the party will field former legislator and party leader C. Chalrosanga for the upcoming election. Name of the party candidate will be officially announced soon, the sources said.

Main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is however yet to name its candidate. Party sources said that the ZPM nomination committee will meet on Friday to decide its candidate.

By-election is due in Tuirial constituency asthe incumbent MLA Andrew H. Thangliana passed away on August 17.

In the present 40-member assembly, the ruling MNF has 27 members, ZPM (6), Congress (5) and the BJP has 1 MLA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)