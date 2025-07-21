Thane, Jul 21 (PTI) Workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and from other political parties forced the removal of a Gujarati display board at the office of a Gujarat BJP MLA's office in the Seawoods area of Navi Mumbai on Monday.

The plaque was removed under police supervision outside the public relations office of Virendrasinh Bahadursinh Jadeja, who represents Rapar assembly constituency in Gujarat.

Last week, the party gave an ultimatum for the removal of the board.

A protest march was taken out to the NRI Sagari police station under the leadership of MNS Navi Mumbai City Secretary Sachin Kadam and leaders from other parties, including Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party (SP).

The delegation presented their demand to the police, seeking immediate removal of the Gujarati board and its replacement with a Marathi one. They also insisted that action be taken against those who "insulted" the Marathi identity.

Senior police inspector Sunil Kadam of NRI Sagari police station assured the delegation that the controversial board would be removed immediately.

Acting on that assurance, MNS leaders and supporters then proceeded to the BJP office, where, under the watch of police personnel, the plaque in Gujarati was taken down.

"In the presence of the police, the Gujarati plaque was removed. And the BJP MLA's worker publicly apologised to all the Marathi people and assured to install the Marathi dais within a few hours," the MNS stated in a release.

