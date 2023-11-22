Mumbai, Nov 22 (PTI) The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Wednesday displayed banners in Mumbai hinting at an aggressive protest if the Supreme Court 'deadline' for putting up signboards of shops and hotels in Marathi (Devnagari script) is not adhered to.

The MNS has put up billboards in suburban Chembur, stating that the Supreme Court has given a deadline of November 25 to display names of shops and hotels in Marathi (Devanagari script).

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: 142 Minor Girls at Government School Allege Sexual Assault by Principal Over 6 Years in Jind; Accused Behind Bars.

There could be aggressive protests, including vandalism after the deadline, read the posters.

Also Read | 'AI Must Be Safe for Society’: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Concern Over Deepfakes at G20 Virtual Summit 2023 (Watch Video).

MNS chief Raj Thackeray had earlier stressed having the signboards of shops and other establishments in the regional language (Marathi in Maharashtra).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)