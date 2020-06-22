Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers on Monday staged a protest against China over the Galwan valley stand-off in which 20 Indian soldiers laid out their lives in the service of the nation.

The protest took place in the Ghatkopar area.

Also Read | India Gets Permanent Signatory Status of Washington Accord For Further 6 Years: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 22, 2020.

As per the visuals, the protesters hold posters urging others to boycott Chinese products. They also trampled over the posters of Chinese President Xi Jinping to show their protest.

Twenty Indian soldiers laid out their lives in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15.

Also Read | Satyendar Jain Health Update: Delhi Minister Shifted to General Ward After His Condition Improves, No Longer on Oxygen Support.

Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)