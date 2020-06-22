New Delhi, June 22: Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's health has improved and he has been shifted to a general ward from the intensive care unit (ICU) of Max Hospital, his office said on Monday. Satyendar Jain, who had tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) on June 17, is no longer of oxygen support. His condition improved after he was administered plasma therapy on Saturday.

"Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain shifted to General Ward following improvement in his health condition, his oxygen support has been removed," the minister's office said. His health had deteriorated on June 19 after he developed pneumonia during treatment for coronavirus at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. He was then shifted to the Max Hospital in Saket.

At Max Hospital, he was administered plasma therapy on June 20 after which his fever subsided and health condition slightly improved. The 55-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was tested twice this week after he developed symptoms of coronavirus, including high fever and breathing difficulty. He tested positive the second time on Wednesday.

Prior to contracting the virus, Jain was present at a meeting attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, CM Arvind Kejriwal, and his deputy Manish Sisodia. AAP legislator Atishi is in quarantine at her house after she had contracted coronavirus. On June 9, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal got tested for novel coronavirus infection after he complained of mild fever and sore throat. His test report, however, was negative.

