Latur, July 16: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers allegedly vandalised the office of co-director of Agriculture Department in Latur when they had gone to submit an application after some types of seeds, distributed among farmers, allegedly failed to germinate.

The incident occurred on Wednesday. In a video, some people were seen vandalising furniture, windows and desktops in the office.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Some Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers vandalised the office of co-director of Agriculture department in Latur when they had gone to submit an application after some types of seeds, distributed among farmers, allegedly failed to germinate. (14.07) pic.twitter.com/IAOuPZah7h — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020

"Some seeds did not germinate. So some MNS workers had come to the Agriculture Department office to submit a request regarding an inquiry into it," said Sanjay Pawar, Assistant Inspector of Police.

"They raised slogans during which time some workers vandalised the office. A complaint has been registered, legal action will be taken," he added.

