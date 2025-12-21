New Delhi[India], December 21 (ANI): Reacting strongly to the mob lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh, Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, Chief Imam of the All India Imam Organisation, on Sunday said that the incident was a "murder of humanity" and condemned the brutality involved in the killing.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Ilyasi said that humanity had been deeply shamed by the incident and criticised the manner in which the minor was killed. He said the brutality with which the child was murdered and the alleged act of hanging the body from a tree after death were utterly wrong and unacceptable.

The Chief Imam also questioned the silence of international human rights organisations over the incident. "Where are those human rights organisations? Why are they not speaking up today?" he asked.

Dr Ilyasi further said that such acts have no place in Islam and questioned the religious justification behind such violence. He stated that those involved in the lynching cannot be considered followers of Islam.

Calling for action, Dr Ilyasi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take cognisance of the matter.

Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha expressed serious concern over the ongoing developments in Bangladesh, describing the situation as alarming for the South Asian region.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Jha referred to the political upheaval in the neighbouring country following the recent wave of violence triggered by the death of a Hindu man and youth leader, Sharif Osman Hadi.

This comes amid Bangladesh unrest following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Hadi, convenor of Inqilab Moncho, a prominent student activist and a parliamentary candidate for the upcoming February 2026 national elections, died on December 18, 2025, in Singapore while receiving treatment for gunshot wounds sustained during an attack in Dhaka.

Following this, Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu youth, was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was set on fire. The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation.

The funeral prayer service for Sharif Osman Hadi concluded in Bangladesh on Saturday. The prayer service drew a large crowd to pray for the Inqilab Moncho convenor. In accordance with the family's wishes, Hadi was buried beside the grave of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

Meanwhile, ten individuals have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu youth, in Mymensingh, Bangladesh. The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) apprehended seven suspects, while the police arrested three others. (ANI)

