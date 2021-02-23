New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) An old unused truck of the EDMC has been transformed into a 'park' for children using material drawn from its junkyard to cater to areas where there are no open spaces to play, the civic body said on Monday.

The horticulture department of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) took this initiative and created a 'mobile park' in just six days, it said.

"The play zone on top of the truck has been created using recycled material from the junkyard, and for safety, a railing also has been provided,” the EDMC said.

The park is equipped with water-proof ply and astroturf surface, a senior official said.

This initiative to build a 'mobile park' is to cater to children living in areas where it has become increasingly difficult to find open spaces for them to play, due to growing concrete structures everywhere, he said.

The 'mobile park' was showcased on Friday during the launch of the Delhi Tourism Garden Festival.

