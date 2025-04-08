New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Mobile phone exports surpassed Rs 2 lakh crore in the 2024-25 financial year with iPhone shipments alone contributing about Rs 1.5 lakh crore, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

The minister said that smartphone exports have seen a 54 per cent growth over the 2023-24 fiscal.

"Smartphone exports crossed Rs 2 lakh crore in the financial year 2024-25. It is now among the top exported goods out of India. About Rs 1.5 lakh crore worth of iPhones were exported," Vaishnaw said.

He said that electronics manufacturing in the country has increased more than five times and exports by more than six times in the last 10 years.

The minister also announced that the government is issuing a draft notification for a passive component scheme, which will be open for consultation for about two weeks.

