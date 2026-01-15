New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): In view of the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations, North District Police conducted a series of simulated mock drills at vulnerable and crowded locations to check the preparedness and response time of various stakeholders and agencies, a release said.

Four mock drill exercises were conducted during the first fortnight of January 2026 at sensitive locations across North Delhi, including vital installations, historical places, prominent markets and transport hubs, where large numbers of people gather daily. These areas include Red Fort, ISBT Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli, Sadar Bazar and Metro stations, which are considered highly sensitive from a security perspective.

Also Read | CBSE Invites Students to Global Letter Writing Contest; Top Prize INR 50,000 and Switzerland Trip.

The drills were aimed at augmenting anti-terror measures and sensitising the public and agencies to remain alert during potential terror-related incidents.

The first mock drill was conducted on January 3, following a simulated PCR call received at 2:30 PM reporting a bomb blast near Hathi Gate inside the Red Fort, with several persons injured. All concerned agencies, including CATS, Delhi Fire Service, DDMA, Special Cell, Crime Team, Dog Squad, BDT, BDS/CR and MPVs were alerted.

Also Read | How to Verify Mobile Number and Email ID Linked With Aadhaar Card: Step-by-Step Guide.

Within minutes, a command post was established near Netaji Subhash Marg and access control was implemented. The site was cordoned off, injured persons were shifted to the nearest hospital and the scene of crime was examined by the Bomb Detection Team and Crime Team under the supervision of senior police officers.

The second mock drill took place on January 7 at Delhi University Metro Station Gate No. 4. A simulated PCR call at 12:06 PM reported a terrorist attack in which one person was injured and two hostages were taken. Police teams, Special Cell and SWAT units responded swiftly, established access control and neutralised all three simulated terrorists. The injured person was shifted to a hospital and the hostages were rescued safely.

On January 10 a third simulated anti-terror exercise was carried out at ISBT Kashmere Gate. The scenario involved terrorists opening fire near Platforms 8 and 9, injuring three persons and taking two passengers hostage. Local police, SWAT commandos and other agencies responded promptly, neutralised the terrorists, rescued the hostages and shifted the injured to hospitals. Arms and ammunition were also recovered as part of the simulation.

The fourth mock drill was conducted on January 14 following a simulated PCR call at 1:25 PM reporting a bomb blast near Gol Hatti Booth in the Khari Baoli area. Police teams, along with SWAT, PCR, DDMA, BSES and CATS, reached the spot, established access control and evacuated the injured persons to hospitals.

Police said all four mock drill exercises were conducted smoothly and that all stakeholders and agencies responded promptly and effectively, demonstrating preparedness ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)