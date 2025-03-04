New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): In a significant move to advance gender-sensitive governance at the grassroots level, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj will launch its transformative initiative to develop model women-friendly Gram Panchayats (MWFGP) at a National Convention on March 5 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj said in a release on Tuesday.

The event is part of the Ministry's International Women's Day 2025 celebrations and is poised to have a lasting impact on rural governance, ensuring safety, inclusivity, and gender equality for women and girls in Gram Panchayats across the country.

The primary objective of this initiative is to establish at least one Model Women-Friendly Gram Panchayat in each district, serving as a beacon for gender-sensitive and girl-friendly governance practices.

These model panchayats will exemplify Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of creating safer, more inclusive, and socially just Gram Panchayats, contributing to the larger goal of achieving a Viksit Bharat through Viksit Panchayats.

Approximately 350 participants, primarily Elected Representatives and officials from selected Gram Panchayats, will attend the Convention either physically or virtually. Participants will include elected heads and officials from at least one Gram Panchayat in each District from across the country.

The convention will be graced by Union Minister of State SP Singh Baghel, Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Union Minister of State Anupriya Patel, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj; Sushil Kumar Lohani, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj; and representatives from various Ministries, Departments, State Institutes of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PRs), and international organisations such as the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) will also attend the event.

The key highlights of the National Convention will include the virtual inauguration of training for elected representatives and officials of identified gram panchayats set to be developed as Model Women-Friendly Gram Panchayats.

It will also include the launch of a monitoring dashboard to track the progress of Model Women-Friendly Gram Panchayats, presentations on the concept of Women-Friendly Gram Panchayats, showcasing the best practices and key elements for transformation and screening of informational videos highlighting successful women-friendly initiatives in Panchayats across the country.

Following the National Convention, the Ministry will also organise nationwide Mahila Gram Sabhas on March 8, marking the grassroots-level launch of the Model Women-Friendly Gram Panchayats initiative, coinciding with International Women's Day. (ANI)

