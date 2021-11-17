Kochi/Kozhikode, Nov 1 (PTI) The Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, on Wednesday urged the government to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the recent car crash that killed three persons, including two models, "as local police probing the case are trying to protect someone."

Talking to reporters in Kozhikode, Satheesan said he has got some information that mystery shrouds' the car crash, in which the models were killed in Kochi.

"A Special Investigation Team should be appointed to investigate the incident", he said, alleging that the Kochi city police probing the case was trying to protect someone.

Amid reports that victims Miss South India Ansi Kabeer and Miss Kerala 2019 runner-up Anjana Shajan had attended a programme in a hotel in Fort Kochi before the car crash at night on November 1, Satheesan said the probe should also look into who all were there in the hotel at that time.

Meanwhile, the Kochi city police probing the case questioned the owner of the hotel, sources said.

The owner on Tuesday had reportedly produced the digital video record (DVR) of the CCTV cameras installed at the party hall and parking area of the hotel.

When he appeared before the investigation again on Wednesday the police visited the hotel along with him as part of the probe.

The family of a victim has also urged the police to clear the mystery behind the car accident through a proper investigation.

Ancy Kabeer (24) who hails from Thiruvananthapuram and Anjana Shajan (25), a Thrissur native, were killed when their car allegedly swerved in a bid to avoid hitting a motorcyclist in Kochi at 1 AM on November 1.

One among the two other passengers in the car who were injured in the accident died later.

