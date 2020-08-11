Pune, Aug 11 (PTI) The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted light to moderate rain in Pune district in the next seven days.

An IMD official said light to moderate rain is very likely in Pune city and its surroundings areas in the next one week.

Also Read | Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's Residence in Bengaluru Vandalised Over Inciting Social Media Post by Nephew: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 11, 2020.

However, isolated heavy rain is likely in the Ghat region of Pune district, he said.

Marathwada, Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra regions have received heavy rainfall at isolated places. Konkan and Goa have also received moderate rainfall in isolated places, the official said.

Also Read | Mizoram MLA ZR Thiamsanga Helps Woman Deliver Baby as Doctor Was on Leave.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)