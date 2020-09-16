New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish over the loss of lives after a boat capsized at Kota in Rajasthan.

At least 11 people, including women and children, were killed after a boat carrying over 30 devotees to a temple in Rajasthan capsized at the Chambal river in Kota on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Three people are still missing, while 20 devotees have been rescued, they added.

"Anguished by the capsizing of a boat in Kota, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones: PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi. PTI KR

