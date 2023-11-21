Jaipur, Nov 21 (PTI) Congress leader Manish Tewari on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to fulfil the promise of granting national project status to the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP).

Addressing a press conference, he accused the BJP-led Central government of breaking promises and neglecting the welfare of Rajasthan's people.

Also Read | Srinagar Fire: Blaze Engulfs Three-Storey Building in Wazir Bagh, No Casualties Reported.

He alleged that Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Rathore, an MP from Jodhpur, failed to advocate for the state's interests.

The Congress leader highlighted PM Modi's commitment during the 2018 Assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha elections to grant national project status to the ERCP which is crucial for addressing drinking and irrigation water problems in 13 districts in eastern Rajasthan.

Also Read | Indian Army Installs 104-Feet Tall National Flag Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tithwal (See Pics).

Despite Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's multiple letters to the prime minister urging the grant of national project status for ERCP, the Modi government has continuously ignored the matter, Tewari said.

He asserted the Congress government in Rajasthan remains committed to completing the ERCP project which is evident from the allocation of Rs 14,000 crore for it.

Congress General Secretary in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh also targeted the Modi government over the ERCP issue, saying that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's multiple letters requesting the PM to fulfil his pledge went unanswered.

"The Rajasthan government allocated approximately Rs 9,600 crore in the 2022-23 budget and Rs 13,000 crore in the 2023-24 budget to independently advance the ERCP," he said, alleging that Modi failed to act on his commitment on the crucial project.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)