New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) The Narendra Modi government has "abolished the role of middlemen" by directly transferring the benefits of welfare schemes to the accounts of the people, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference here, Meghwal also said that there were many schemes even before 2014, but their execution was too slow, whereas after 2014 more than 100 schemes came up and they were implemented at a much bigger scale and at a much enhanced speed.

The BJP is running a campaign to publicise the works of Narendra Modi government done over the past nine years. The May 30-June 30 campaign is currently in its final phase.

BJP MP Hansraj Hans said that when the whole country was troubled by COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave vaccines to the country, and also delivered them to more than 100 other countries.

The Modi government ended the long-standing fight over the Ram temple, which will be ready for Diwali celebration this year, and also abrogated the Article 370 from Kashmir which is a big achievement, Hans said.

